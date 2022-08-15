Oxygen Market Cap Hits $2.02 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $312,286.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 35,968,395 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

