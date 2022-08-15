PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PACCAR to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $93.73 on Monday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.69.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $522,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 12.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

