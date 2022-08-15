Pagaya Technologies (PGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PGY opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

