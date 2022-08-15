Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.59 billion-$14.59 billion.
Pan Pacific International Trading Up 7.1 %
Pan Pacific International stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31.
About Pan Pacific International
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan Pacific International (DQJCY)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.