Pancake Bunny Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $55,902.03 and $54,544.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,020.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00127257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00036102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065982 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

