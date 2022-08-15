Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,672 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 504,559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 687,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 96,907 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 169,521 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 100,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBSW. Investec cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.48.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

