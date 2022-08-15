Parametrica Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $84,424,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,717,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $27,134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,098,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $17,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZD opened at $83.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.23. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.