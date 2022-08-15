Parametrica Management Ltd Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,873 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics makes up about 3.5% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $165,000.

In related news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $54,864.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,868.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,966 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FOLD stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

