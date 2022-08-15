Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $471,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,963 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 515,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 118,743 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Devon Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 38,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Devon Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

Several analysts have commented on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

DVN stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.56. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

