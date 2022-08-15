Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $492,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
