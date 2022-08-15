Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $569,000 in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CarGurus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CarGurus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

