Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $401,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.