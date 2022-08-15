Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $420,000 Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Masimo by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Masimo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI opened at $154.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average is $147.71.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

