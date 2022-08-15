Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000. Humana accounts for about 0.6% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $496.88 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $497.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $468.95 and a 200 day moving average of $447.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

