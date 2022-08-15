Parametrica Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,514 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.0% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

