Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,896 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Expedia Group stock opened at $113.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.50. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

