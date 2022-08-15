Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Buys C$11,760.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Imad Mohsen purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.60 per share, with a total value of C$11,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,760.

Parex Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:PXT traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Parex Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.28 and a twelve month high of C$30.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.01.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$572.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Parex Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXT. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.14.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

