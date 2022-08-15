Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.71.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

PLC traded down C$1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,065. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$28.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$984.57 million and a PE ratio of 26.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$101.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.8500001 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

