Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.43.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Price Performance

Shares of PLC opened at C$30.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$28.70 and a 52 week high of C$42.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$101.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.8500001 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.