Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF) PT Lowered to C$1.20 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Pasofino Gold stock remained flat at $0.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Pasofino Gold has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

