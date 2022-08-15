Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF) PT Lowered to C$1.20 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Pasofino Gold Price Performance
Shares of Pasofino Gold stock remained flat at $0.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Pasofino Gold has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.91.
About Pasofino Gold
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pasofino Gold (EFRGF)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Pasofino Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasofino Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.