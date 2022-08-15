Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $946.03 million and $4.42 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00056794 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000191 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.