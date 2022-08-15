Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $946.03 million and $4.42 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00056794 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
