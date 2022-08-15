Paybswap (PAYB) Price Down 57.2% Over Last Week

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $27,196.24 and approximately $23.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 57.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013753 BTC.
About Paybswap
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap.
Paybswap Coin Trading
