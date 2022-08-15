Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Paycom Software worth $44,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $393.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.64. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.53.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.