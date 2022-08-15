PEAKDEFI Price Reaches $0.0149 on Top Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $20.24 million and approximately $130,451.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,296.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004145 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00126820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064520 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com.

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.