People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.17.

INTU stock opened at $486.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.62. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

