People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,340,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,353,000 after acquiring an additional 112,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $134.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.77. The company has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

