People s United Financial Inc. Has $5.48 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

