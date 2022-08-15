People s United Financial Inc. Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $121.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day moving average is $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

