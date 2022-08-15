People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $518.59 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.47 and its 200-day moving average is $496.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

About Lam Research



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

