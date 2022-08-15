People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,842 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $101.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

