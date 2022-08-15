People s United Financial Inc. Sells 11,123 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPDW opened at $30.93 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.