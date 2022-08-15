People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,557 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $196.84 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.