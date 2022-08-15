People s United Financial Inc. Sells 24,501 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,501 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $255.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

