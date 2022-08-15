PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.48 Million

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $5,446.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005583 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00201658 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

