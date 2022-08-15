PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 55.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 97.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $177.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

