PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after acquiring an additional 763,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after acquiring an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $177.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

