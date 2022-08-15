PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 193,475 shares.The stock last traded at $42.35 and had previously closed at $44.20.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75.
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
