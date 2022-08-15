PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 193,475 shares.The stock last traded at $42.35 and had previously closed at $44.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PetroChina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PetroChina by 130.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in PetroChina by 7.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 40.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 853.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.