Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $280.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

