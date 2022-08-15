Phantasma Hits Market Capitalization of $39.48 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $39.48 million and $281,892.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,119.44 or 0.99943306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00047360 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026071 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

