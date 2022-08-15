Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $17.02

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $17.60. Pharvaris shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $636.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $11,908,000. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

