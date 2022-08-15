Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 7,320,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 144,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,945. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.97. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

