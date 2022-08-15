Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 7,320,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 144,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,945. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.97. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

