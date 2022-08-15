Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Up 40.4% in July

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

PBAX remained flat at $10.08 on Friday. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,412. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

