Pillar Market Capitalization Reaches $1.68 Million (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $1,748.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pillar Coin Profile

PLR is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject.

Buying and Selling Pillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

