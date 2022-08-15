Pinkcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $348,406.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 85% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00222216 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001477 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008900 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.18 or 0.00485141 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 462,379,983 coins and its circulating supply is 437,119,547 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

