Piper Sandler Increases Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target to $8.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 153.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

GMDA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,544. The company has a market cap of $187.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $36,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

