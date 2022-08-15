Pitbull (PIT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pitbull (PIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Pitbull has a total market capitalization of $34.32 million and approximately $896,136.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pitbull has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Pitbull coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013903 BTC.
About Pitbull
Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.
Buying and Selling Pitbull
Receive News & Updates for Pitbull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pitbull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.