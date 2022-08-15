Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up to $6.23

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.38. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 22,246 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth about $11,200,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.