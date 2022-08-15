Plasma Finance (PPAY) Price Tops $0.0057

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $702,260.38 and approximately $813.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay.

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

