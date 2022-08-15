Plustick Management LLC Has $12.05 Million Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Plustick Management LLC grew its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,800,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Globalstar comprises about 9.9% of Plustick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Plustick Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 27.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 83,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Globalstar by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.71. 183,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,695. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

