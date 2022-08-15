Po.et Price Up 0.4% This Week (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a market capitalization of $75,463.19 and $27.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Po.et Profile

Po.et is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Po.et Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

